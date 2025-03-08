Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,071 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,540,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.51. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,616 shares of company stock worth $4,768,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

