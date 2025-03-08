Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AutoZone Earnings

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $38.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $39.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $49.95 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,620.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,365.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,229.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,636.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 630.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $95,480,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

