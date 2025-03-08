Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $390.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average is $338.55.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

