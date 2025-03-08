Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NCMI

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in National CineMedia by 2,562.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 69,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $14,147,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

