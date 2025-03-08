What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Plug Power Q3 Earnings?

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

PLUG opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

