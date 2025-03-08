What is William Blair’s Forecast for GitLab Q1 Earnings?

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for GitLab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

GitLab Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 211,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $32,707,389.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,888.12. The trade was a 90.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.