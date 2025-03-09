12,800 Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $26.75.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

