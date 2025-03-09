180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNF opened at $1.18 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 7.08% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

