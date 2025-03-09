1stdibs.Com’s (DIBS) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $3.48 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.96.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

