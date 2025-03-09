23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
23andMe Price Performance
ME opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 183.39% and a negative return on equity of 170.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 23andMe
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.