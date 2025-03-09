23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

ME opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 183.39% and a negative return on equity of 170.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

