36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Trading Up 2.6 %

KRKR opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.64. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

