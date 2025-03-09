374Water’s (SCWO) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Shares of 374Water stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.01. 374Water has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $47,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,050,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,194,511.36. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744. Insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
