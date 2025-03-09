374Water’s (SCWO) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

374Water Price Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.01. 374Water has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at 374Water

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $47,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,050,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,194,511.36. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 521,226 shares of company stock worth $269,744. Insiders own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

374Water Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Further Reading

