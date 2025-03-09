4,894 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Separately, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period.

Shares of QRMI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

