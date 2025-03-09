4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) Sell (D-) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,497 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,262,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 188,655 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

