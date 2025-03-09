5E Advanced Materials’ (FEAM) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $3.78 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

