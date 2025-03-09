a.k.a. Brands’ (AKA) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of AKA opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $159.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

