A. O. Smith’s (AOS) Hold (C) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $240,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $209,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

