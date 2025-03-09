Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Research Coverage Started at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADUR opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.67. Aduro Clean Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aduro Clean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

