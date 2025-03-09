Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after buying an additional 1,185,892 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Airbnb by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,941.90. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,093,970 shares of company stock valued at $296,365,992 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.39 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.