Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Trading Down 6.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 1,545,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,230,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.83.

The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director David Levenson acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$399,900.00. Also, Director Dilek Samil sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$112,421.40. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

