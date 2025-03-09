Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.36 and last traded at $142.94, with a volume of 10146635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

