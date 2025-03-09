Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Christopher J. Joyce Sells 25,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,425.10. The trade was a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALHC stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

