Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

