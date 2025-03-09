Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Paladin Wealth LLC

Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

