Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $45.53

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $95,208.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,483.60. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,934 shares of company stock worth $1,950,261. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $63.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.