Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Price Target at C$25.86

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.86.
GEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Riley Hicks purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,139. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
