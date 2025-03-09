Analyzing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 42.94% 10.64% 5.51% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 11.37 $287.55 million $2.18 26.38 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $58.31, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.