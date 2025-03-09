Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $3.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Angi by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 262,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Angi by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 51,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

