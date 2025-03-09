Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $3.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.05.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Report on ANGI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi
Angi Price Performance
Shares of ANGI stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market cap of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.