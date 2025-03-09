ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ANSYS stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $289.82 and a one year high of $363.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

