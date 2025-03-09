Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

