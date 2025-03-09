Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 240,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $545,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 273,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 428,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.69.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

