Assertio (ASRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.78 on Friday. Assertio has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

