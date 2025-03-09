B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AOMR

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 248,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 90,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

