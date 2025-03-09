B. Riley Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Byrna Technologies

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

BYRN opened at $22.48 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $509.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares in the company, valued at $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,203,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,304,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 242,875 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

