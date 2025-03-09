Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Baird R W

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

