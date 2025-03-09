Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 22,409 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Herc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Herc by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $131.31 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.70 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.75.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

