Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 990,687 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,469.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $43.45.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.