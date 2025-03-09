Barclays Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $130.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

MRVL stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

