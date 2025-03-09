Barclays Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $38.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

