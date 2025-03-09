Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

Get alerts:

Visionary, CSX, and Canadian Natural Resources are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are based in Canada, and they are primarily bought and sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and other regional exchanges. Investors in these stocks can benefit from potential capital gains and dividends, while also being exposed to the performance and regulatory environment of the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Shares of GV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 113,869,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Visionary has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 6,917,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,503,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.45.

