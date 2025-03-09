Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – March 7th

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Core Scientific are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that have significant exposure to bitcoin through their business operations, investments, or holdings. They provide investors with an indirect way to gain exposure to bitcoin’s price movements without owning the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. 30,503,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,303,617. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 27,285,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,874,446. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,347,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,691. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 6.83.

