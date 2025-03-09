BMO Capital Markets Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.72.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$64,600.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

