Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $67.25

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

California Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

CRC stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.