Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $104.75

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after acquiring an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares during the period.

NYSE:KOF opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

