Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:FN FY2025 Earnings

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.17.

TSE FN opened at C$40.75 on Friday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.15 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.34.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,068.00. Insiders have bought 31,950 shares of company stock worth $1,280,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

