Brookline Capital Management Predicts ADIL Q1 Earnings

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADIL. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADIL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.