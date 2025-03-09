BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.96. BW LPG shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 193,421 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWLP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BW LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BW LPG by 101,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in BW LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BW LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

