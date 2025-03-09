Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.11 and a one year high of C$56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.07, for a total value of C$818,254.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,256,121.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,932 shares of company stock worth $6,613,689. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

