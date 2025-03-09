Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Stronger Earnings for NeuroPace

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuroPace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

NPCE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,981,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 106.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $1,074,742.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This trade represents a 48.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,352,479 shares of company stock valued at $50,670,217 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

