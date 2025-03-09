Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.68% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

